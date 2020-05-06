Rafters Bring Back Mid-State Technical College Free Tuition Tuesdays

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Mid-State Technical College and the Rafters have partnered up for another season of Free Tuition Tuesdays. All students who plan on starting classes Fall 2020, Spring 2021, or Fall 2021 are eligible to register via the Rafters official team website during the promotional period to earn free tuition.

The online registration form is now located under the "More" tab on raftersbaseball.com, under the drop-down subtab "Free Tuition Tuesdays" or can be found at mstc.edu/rafters. For every Tuesday regular season home game, one randomly selected contestant will be chosen from all eligible entries to be the "Mid-State Free Tuition Tuesdays" guest at one of the five Tuesday home games this summer. The randomly selected contestant will receive a $500 scholarship, four complimentary Solarus Founders Club All-Inclusive tickets to one designated game and are eligible for the Free Tuition Tuesday's grand prize that evening. The contestant will also receive four Rafters goodie bags and a photo with Rafters mascot, Rosco, commemorating the event.

If the Rafters pitcher strikes out the first three consecutive batters of the opposing team without any of the batters reaching base in the 3rd inning of their designated game, the pre-selected contestant will win free tuition to Mid-State Technical College courtesy of Mid-State's Foundation, valued up to $15,000! Please see the full listing of official promotion and eligibility rules along with scholarship information at the online registration form page on raftersbaseball.com. Registration will take place until July 14th, 2020.

For more information on the different ticket packages and group outings visit Raftersbaseball.com or call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400. Due to the current Safer at Home Order, the front office at Witter Field is closed to the public indefinitely.

