Rafters Bring Back Fan Favorite Contests and Add the Great Witter Field Pie Baking Contest

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are excited to announce the Game Day Contests that will be happening at Witter Field for the 2019 season. Fans of all ages are encouraged to participate in these unique opportunities to enjoy Rafters games.

This season will see the return of the Sears Hometown Store Home Run Inning. If a Rafters player hits a home run in the 5th inning at any Rafters home game, one lucky fan will be going home with a gift card from Sears Hometown Store. The gift card will start at $10 and the pot will increase by $10 each game the Rafters don't hit a home run in the 5th inning. Visit Sears Hometown Store at 910 Huntington Avenue in Wisconsin Rapids to sign up! Fans do not need to be in attendance to win.

Bev's Floral & Gifts in Stevens Point is once again sponsoring the "Sweetheart of the Game" for the 2019 season. During 31 home games in 2019, one lucky fan will have the opportunity to surprise someone special with a bouquet of flowers. In between one inning during the game, their "sweetheart" will be presented with a dozen roses by Rafters mascot, Rosco P. Rafter, all courtesy of Bev's Floral & Gifts. This promotion will take place every home game (excluding Sundays, June 11th, and July 4th). Please e-mail hannah@raftersbaseball.com to request a date for your sweetheart to be the recipient of the Bev's Floral Sweetheart of the Game roses.

The Cellcom Team of Tomorrow will once again return for the 2019 season. Before 18 Rafters home games during the 2019 season, one area little league team will be presented on the field with the Rafters as the starting lineups are introduced. In addition to meeting the Rafters team, the Little League team will also receive a Rafters hat, all courtesy of Cellcom.

During every home game this season, E-Con Electric will be the presenting sponsor of the "Best Seats in the House" at the ballpark. Each winner of the Best Seats in the House will win two all-you-can-eat and drink tickets for a game and the opportunity to enjoy Rafters baseball from a comfortable seat on the best seats deck behind home plate, all thanks to E-Con Electric.

On every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday home game during the 2019 season make sure to watch for the "Bowlmor Lanes Baseline Bowling" on-field promotion. All fans 13 and under are eligible to sign up for the weekly drawing at Bowlmor Lanes in Wisconsin Rapids for a chance to win two FREE tickets to a Rafters game, as well as an opportunity to participate in an on-field promotion during the game. All fans 13 and under can submit their name in the "register to win" sign up box at Bowlmor Lanes, located at 3141 8th Street South. All winners will be contacted by a member of the Rafters staff to claim their tickets at the Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa Will Call booth for a specified game with further instructions.

Fans can cheer for runs to be scored by the Rafters this season thanks to the return of the Misty's Menu "13 Runs For Pie" promotion. If the Rafters score 13 or more runs in any home game during the 2019 regular season, all fans in attendance will receive one (1) FREE slice of pie at Misty's Menu with the purchase of an entree and beverage. The coupon distributed after each qualifying game must be presented at the time of the purchase in order to receive the free slice of pie.

If the Rafters score five runs in any home game only during the 2019 regular season, Checkers will run a special of five (5) All-American Cheeseburgers for $5.00. The offer will run from the end of the game until midnight the following day. Fans must present their ticket stub in order to receive the offer.

Is your pie the best pie in town? Well now you can prove it during "The Great Witter Field Pie Baking Contest"! On Monday, June 17th the Rafters will be judging fans' pies to find out who has the best pie in town. The contestants will be judged by local experts and celebrities! All contestants will bring their pie to Witter Field at 5:30pm. Each pie entry will receive 1 free ticket to the Rafters game on June 17th. Fans can find the rules and sign up online at Raftersbaseball.com.

The 4-Game Mini Plan is now on sale along with all of our season ticket and group areas! For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

