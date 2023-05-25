Rafters Baseball Returns to Witter Field

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - It is about that time again! Opening day is 4 days away and Rafters baseball is on the horizon. It is the 14th season of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and they are looking to make it a memorable season just like they did last year. With players from California to South Carolina and manager Kirk Shrider back at the helm, the Rafters have a fully loaded roster heading into the 2023 season.

There are many fun and exciting promotions lined up for the Rafters this season including a special one on opening day. The first 500 Rafter fans will receive a home magnet schedule sponsored by Sleep Inn! Make sure you are at Witter Field early, you don't want to miss out on a special opportunity!

The Rafters were unsuccessful in their last opening day as they fell to the Green Bay Rockers. This year, they open up at Witter Field with a 2 game series vs the Lakeshore Chinooks. Bring your friends and family and come on down to Witter Field to enjoy some Rafters Baseball on this Memorial Day weekend!

Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Rafters 9-Game Ticket Packages are on sale now! For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

