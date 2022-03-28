Rafters Are Rolling in Their Collegiate Seasons
March 28, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - Rafters' fans have a lot to be excited for this summer. Not only because Wisconsin Rapids is the host of the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, but also because there is a talent overload being shipped into Rapids this summer.
UVA Baseball has been on a tear to begin the season. The number 10 nationally ranked Cavaliers are 22-2 and have been led by freshman Casey Saucke. He is batting an impressive .426 on the season thus far with 5 homers and 23 RBI. His fellow freshman, Colin Tuft, is batting .328 with 9 RBI, including an on-base percentage of .451.
Wichita State Baseball has featured some pitching excellence this season. Caden Favors has made nine appearances out of the bullpen this season totaling a 3.63 ERA, 19 strikeouts, and a .246 batting average against. Creighton Hansen has thrown 3.1 innings over four appearances but has been dominant only allowing two hits and no runs, as he still has a perfect ERA at 0.00. Out in The Big West Conference, there are a few Rafters who have been making some noise early in 2022. Jacob Igawa of Hawaii is batting .234 with 3 home runs and 11 RBI through 22 games. Brendan Bobo of Cal State Fullerton is batting .333 with three homers and an on-base percentage of .455. On the mound, Cooper Robinson of UC Irvine has thrown 6.1 innings totaling seven strikeouts to one walk over six appearances in his freshman campaign.
