Rafters Announce Ticket Package Dates for 2019 Season

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters announced their 2019 Regular Season schedule on Friday, November 16th, in conjunction with the Northwoods League. Today, the team announces the dates for their three Bleacher 9 Game Package options for the 2019 season, as well as dates for the Solarus Founders Club Half-Season ticket packages and Solarus Founders Club 9 Game Packages.

The exclusive Solarus Founders Club Packages are back for their tenth season and include:

- All-You-Can-Eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and chips from the time the gates open (one hour prior to first pitch) through the end of the 5th inning.

- A Specialty Food item offered in addition to the ballpark fare each night.

- All-You-Can-Drink fountain soda and tap water from the time the gates open (one hour prior to first pitch) through the end of the 5th inning.

- Four tap beers, wine, or malt beverages per person from the time the gates open through the end of the game. Ticket holders under the age of 21 can use the tabs from the wristband for activities in the Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Clinics Fan Zone.

- "Never A Wasted Ticket Exchange Policy"- If you can't make it to a game in your package, simply exchange your ticket for another game. Ticket exchanges are allowed at any time throughout the season.

- Box Seat with seat back and arm rests that were originally from the old Milwaukee County Stadium

- Guaranteed Giveaways

- Rafters Hat - Each Package you purchase will also include a Rafters hat.

- 10% Season-Long merchandise discount.

In its fourth straight Season the "Rat Pack" Fan Club upgrade, will include:

- Official Rat Pack t-shirt.

- 9 Beer or Ice Cream Tokens.

- $10 Rafters Gift Card.

- Entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of five VIP Experiences.

- Cost to upgrade is just $50 ($62 Value) and is available to any Rafters fan that owns any type of ticket package with the team.

Ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Rafters Office at 715-424-5400. Promotions taking place on dates in each of the packages are set to be unveiled in the spring of 2019. Listed below are the package dates for next season. Visit raftersbaseball.com for more information.

Bleacher 9 Pack Schedules

Bleacher 9 Bleacher Pack A Bleacher 9 Bleacher Pack B Bleacher 9 Bleacher Pack C

Thursday, June 6th Friday, May 31st Wednesday, June 5th

Saturday, June 15th Sunday, June 9th Thursday, June 13th

Tuesday, June 18th Thursday, June 20th Wednesday, June 19th

Wednesday, June 26th Wednesday, July 3rd Sunday, June 30th

Thursday, July 4th Thursday, July 11th Wednesday, July 10th

Friday, July 12th Friday, July 19th Thursday, July 18th

Saturday, July 20th Saturday, July 27th Wednesday, July 24th

Thursday, August 1st Saturday, August 3rd Friday, August 2nd

Friday, August 9th Thursday, August 8th Sunday, August 4th

Founders 9-Game Pack Schedule

Founders 9-Game Pack 1 Founders 9-Game Pack 2 Founders 9-Game Pack 3 Founders 9-Game Pack 4

Friday, May 31st Thursday, June 6th Monday, June 3rd Wednesday, June 6th

Monday, June 10th Tuesday, June 11th(11:35) Sunday June 9th Thursday, June 13th

Saturday, June 15th Tuesday, June 18th Monday, June 17th Wednesday, June 19th

Thursday, June 20th Wednesday, June 26th Tuesday, June 25th Sunday, June 30th

Monday, July 1st Wednesday, July 3rd Tuesday, July 2nd Thursday, July 4th

Wednesday, July 10th Friday, July 12th Thursday, July 11th Thursday, July 18th

Friday, July 19th Tuesday, July 23rd Saturday, July 20th Wednesday, June 24th

Saturday, July 27th Thursday, August 1st Tuesday, July 30th Friday, August 2nd

Saturday, August 3rd Sunday, August 4th Thursday, August 8th Friday, August 9th

Founders Half Season Pack Schedule

Founders Half-Season Pack A Founders Half-Season Pack B

Friday, May 31st Monday, June 3rd

Wednesday, June 5th Thursday, June 6th

Sunday, June 9th Monday, June 10th

Tuesday, June 11th (11:35am) Thursday, June 13th

Saturday, June 15th Monday, June 17th

Tuesday, June 18th Wednesday, June 19th

Thursday, June 20th Tuesday, June 25th

Wednesday, June 26th Sunday, June 30th

Monday, July 1st Tuesday, July 2nd

Wednesday, July 3rd Thursday, July 4th

Wednesday, July 10th Thursday, July 11th

Friday, July 12th Thursday, July 18th

Friday, July 19th Saturday, July 20th

Tuesday, July 23rd Wednesday, July 24th

Saturday, July 27th Tuesday, July 30th

Thursday, August 1st Friday, August 2nd

Saturday, August 3rd Sunday, August 4th

Thursday, August 8th Friday, August 9th

