Rafters Announce Summer Safety Guidelines

As you may have seen, the first two weeks of the Rafters baseball schedule have been released. We will be starting the baseball season on Wednesday, July 1st, with our Home Opener on Thursday, July 2nd. The remainder of the Rafters schedule will be released shortly as well.

Our organization, in conjunction with the City of Wisconsin Rapids and the Wood County Health Department, has developed Rafters Summer Safety Guidelines. The guidelines will be implemented throughout the season by the Rafters staff. These guidelines are subject to change throughout the course of the season.

The Rafters organization has made the safety of its community, fans, coaches, players, interns, and staff members the number one priority. All coaches, players, and interns have received COVID-19 tests to ensure everyone's health and safety at the ballpark and in the community.

For more information on the Rafters 2020 baseball season visit Raftersbaseball.com or call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400. The Rafters front office at Witter Field is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

MESSAGE FROM THE GM

Hello Rafters Fans! We are excited to welcome back Rafters baseball for the Summer of 2020! This is only possible due to the tireless cumulative efforts as a League, as an organization, and as a community over the last three months. These guidelines are what we believe will help us operate Witter Field in the safest way possible for the forseeable future, while also providing you with the Rafters experience you have come to know over the past 10 years. We are asking every member from the community that enters Witter Field to help us implement and enforce these guidelines. If we all do our part, this will truly be a place where our community come together safely. #RollRats

-Andy Francis

GENERAL STATEMENT

The following guidelines are a collaboration between the Rafters, the City of Wisconsin Rapids, and the Wood County Health Department in an effort to provide as safe of an environment as possible. These guidelines are subject to change at any time.

STADIUM CLEANLINESS

- Rafters staff will sanitize the ballpark after each game, including, but not limited to, restrooms, seating, railings, door handles, and all high contact points across the stadium.

- The grandstand will be sanitized with MonoFoil (For more information visit MonoFoilUSA.com)

- Fans are asked to throw away their own trash as they leave the grandstands during and after the game.

- Trash lids will remain open to create contact-less trash disposal.

- Hand sanitizer stations will be set up across the ballpark at every point of sale and high traffic area.

BALLPARK ENTRY

- Prior to arriving at Witter Field, fans are encourage to take their temperature. Anyone with a temperature at or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit is encouraged to stay home.

- Fans will be expected to follow social distancing practices as they line up to enter the stadium by following the X's marked on the ground. These X's will be spaced 6 feet apart from each other.

- Fans are encouraged to wear masks.

- The main entrance to Witter Field will have two entry points. Left Entrance Gate: Package Holders Right Entrance Gate: Single Game Purchasers and Groups (excluding Pre-Game Picnic groups who will enter through the Pre-Game Picnic entrance off Apple Street)

- All fans will hand tickets to the ticket takers with the barcode out. The ticket takers will mark the barcode with a marker to confirm entry.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

- Sunflower seeds will be removed from all stadium menus and dugouts.

- Condiment tables will not be utilized.

- Condiment packets and utensils must be requested from the concession stands.

- All self-serve food locations will have staff members serving fans.

- Package holders with beverage tabs on their wristbands must take off their own tabs and hand it to a staff member.

- Fans will be expected to follow social distancing practices as they line up at food and beverage locations by following the X's marked on the ground. These X's will be spaced 6 feet apart from each other.

STADIUM SEATING

- With guidance from local health officials, Witter Field will have a maximum capacity of 650 fans to start off the 2020 season. The number may increase as the Summer progresses.

- The stadium will be broken into pods (groups of seating). Each row will have specific spacing between pods.

- Fans will be asked to stay within their designated seat.

- Fans will be encouraged not to put any belongings on open seats.

- Group areas will have tables and seating spaced out to ensure proper social distancing.

RAFTHOUSE

- Only 5 fans will be allowed in the Rafthouse Merchandise Store at one time.

- Fans will not be allowed to try on any articles of clothing.

- Exchanges and returns of merchandise will not be permitted.

BATHROOMS

- Only 6 fans will be allowed in each bathroom at one time.

- A Rafters staff member will be stationed at each bathroom to help ensure proper social distancing.

- Four portable toilets will be placed in the ballpark (two on the 3rd base side, two on the 1st base side) to alleviate lines for the stadium bathrooms.

RAFTERS STAFF

- Employees are expected to be an example of social distancing rules.

- Employees will not touch fans, including shaking hands.

- All interns living outside of Wood County will undergo a COVID-19 test and must be cleared before entering any Wisconsin Rapids establishment or home. Interns will be quarantined at a disclosed location until test results are received.

- All Rafters staff members are encouraged to take their temperature prior to arriving at the ballpark.

- Upon arrival all Rafters staff (Front Office, interns, and game day) will have their temperatures taken and recorded. If a staff member has a fever (classified as a temperature at or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit) they will not be allowed in the facility until the fever has subsided.

- Rafters staff members will wear masks and gloves at all times.

- Rafters staff members will be required to switch gloves periodically throughout their shift.

- Fan Zone inflatables will not be used in the immediate future.

RAFTERS PLAYERS & COACHES

- All players and coaches living outside of Wood County will undergo a COVID-19 test and must be cleared before entering any Wisconsin Rapids establishment or home. Players and coaches will be quarantined at a disclosed location until test results are received.

- All players and coaches are encouraged to take their temperature prior to arriving at the ballpark.

- Upon arrival players and coaches will have their temperatures taken and recorded. If a player or coach has a fever (classified as a temperature at or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit) they will not be allowed in the facility until the fever has subsided.

- Rafters players and coaches are encouraged to wear masks while outside of the field.

- Pitchers will sit in the bullpen and position players will sit in the dugout.

- The Rafters Clubhouse will be sanitized daily.

- Baseballs and other items should not be given to fans or thrown in designated seating areas.

- Fans will be asked to have limited contact with both the Rafters team and visiting team.

- Fans will be encouraged not to ask players for autographs.

SIGNAGE WILL BE PLACED AROUND THE BALLPARK REMINDING FANS OF THE 2020 SUMMER GUIDELINES.

