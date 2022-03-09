Rafters Announce Summer Employment Interview Dates

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis.- Are you in search of a fun summer job? Looking for a way to jumpstart a career working in sports? Maybe you are just an outgoing, energetic, and positive person who enjoys working with others. If you find yourself relating to any or all the above, then a summer job with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters is what you have been looking for!

A job with the team invites you into the Rafters family for up to 36 home games at Historic Witter Field plus the 2022 All-Star Game, with the possibility of a few more if (and when) the Rafters enter the playoffs. The Rafters value positive attitudes, friendliness, and good customer service with fans. The team admires hard work and a commitment to the organization and its goals. Proper training will be provided, along with support to develop the skills needed to work in a game day environment. This will include mandatory training sessions prior to the season.

The Rafters announced the two dates that open interviews will take place for the 2022 season. Interviews will be held on Wednesday, April 6th from 3:00pm-6:00pm and Saturday, April 9th from 10:00am-2:00pm. The interviews will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Rafters staff will contact all applicants prior to the interview dates to determine which day works best with their schedule.

Each year the Rafters employ over 70 part-time staff. For all employees, the Rafters want the summer experience to help them create lifetime skills and memories. Jobs available for the upcoming summer include:

-Concession Prepper/Runner- Serve as liaisons between the Griller and Cashier to fill the customer's order. The focus is on efficiently receiving the customer's order from the cashier and working with the griller to produce the products that they need to complete the order. Runners are accessible to customers and should be helpful and responsive to their wants, needs, and concerns. Interested candidates should have a positive attitude and work well in group settings.

-Ticket Taker- Greet fans as they enter the stadium, help package holders with wristbands and answer any ticketing questions. This requires an increased knowledge of stadium rules and ticket promotions.

-Usher- Direct fans to their seats and answer any questions they may have. This requires an increased knowledge of Witter Field and its various areas, as well as a willingness to inquire with full-time staff to ensure fans are receiving the correct information in a kind and timely manner.

-Griller- Responsible for ensuring fans receive the freshest food possible in a timely manner. A Griller will follow specific food preparation and sanitation guidelines designed to create a consistent quality product. Interested candidates should have experience in a kitchen setting and be able to work in a fast-paced environment.

-Dishwasher- Responsible for washing, sanitizing, and storing all dishes and utensils according to proper procedures explained by the concession's manager. Dishwashers will have a role assisting the concession's manager and griller when there are no dishes.

-Cashier- Cashiers are the face of the Rafters food and beverage experience. They are expected to greet and accommodate customers with a positive attitude and a smile. Cashiers are responsible for managing cash and credit transactions at each concession area, while processing accurate and timely concessions orders. Interested candidates should have a positive attitude, outgoing personality, and work well in group settings.

-Beer, Soda, and Snack Vendor- Must be energetic and personable. Expected to have great customer service skills and follow proper alcohol awareness policies. Cash handling skills and being able to work in a fast-paced environment are necessary qualifications for this position.

-Wait Staff- Provide exceptional service to fans, including but not limited to, preparing the Home Plate Club with promotional giveaways, food and beverage menus, maintaining Club cleanliness, and providing a positive experience for all fans in the area. Wait staff must be at least 18 years of age and have an outgoing personality.

-Kid Zone- Responsible for attending to the Kids Zone games and inflatables. Must have a friendly and positive attitude. Must be good with both kids and parents. Ability to take and count tickets accurately, handle cash, handle prizes, and assist in the setup and tear down of the Kids Zone every game day.

If employment is desired, applications are available HERE or stop by the Rafters Front Office at Witter Field, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. An electronic form is also available HERE! For any questions about the application process email Chloe at chloe@raftersbasebll.com or call the Rafters Front Office at 715-424-5400.

