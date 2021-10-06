Rafters Announce New Front Office Member

October 6, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







As the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters approach their 13th season, the team has announced the addition of Rachael Leystra to the 2022 front office staff as the Marketing and Inside Sales Manager.

Rachael Leystra is approaching her first season with the Rafters as the Marketing and Inside Sales Manager. Leystra will be working with 9 Game Pack holders and groups. She will also oversee the promotional team in order to provide a unique ballpark experience. Rachael joins us after completing a Marketing and Promotions internship with the Eau Claire Express during the 2021 season.

Rachael graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout with a double major in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism Management and Golf Enterprise Management. She also minored in Spanish which provided her the opportunity to study abroad in Mexico. During her free time, Rachael enjoys spending time with family and friends, listening to music, watching movies and cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and the Milwaukee Brewers.

"I'm very excited to be taking on this new role with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters," Rachael says. "I can't wait for this upcoming season and to be officially a part of the Cranberry Crazies."

Rafters ticket packages are on sale now! We have packages of four, nine, eighteen, or all thirty-six games with all-you-can-eat ballpark food. Buy now, enjoy later!Â ForÂ questions, call 715-424-5400 or stop by the Rafthouse at 521 Lincoln Street, Monday-Thursday from 9am-4pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 6, 2021

Rafters Announce New Front Office Member - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.