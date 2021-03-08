Rafters Announce Interview Dates for Summer Employment

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Are you in search of a fun summer job? Looking for a way to jumpstart a career working in sports? Maybe you are just an outgoing, energetic, and positive person who enjoys working with others. If you find yourself relating to any or all the above, then a summer job with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters is what you have been looking for!

A job with the team invites you into the Rafters family for up to 36 home games at Historic Witter Field, with the possibility of a few more if (and when) the Rafters enter the playoffs. The Rafters value positive attitudes, friendliness, and good customer service with fans. The team admires hard work and a commitment to the organization and its goals. Proper training will be provided, along with support to develop the skills needed to work in a game day environment. This will include mandatory training sessions prior to the season.

The Rafters announced the two dates that open interviews will take place for the 2021 season. Interviews will be held on Wednesday, April 7th from 3:00pm-6:00pm and Saturday, April 10th from 10:00am-2:00pm. The interviews will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Rafters staff will contact all applicants prior to the interview dates to determine which day works best with their schedule. For any questions about the application process email Andy at andy@raftersbasebll.com or call the Rafters Front Office at 715-424-5400.

