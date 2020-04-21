Rafters Announce a Drive Through Community Experience

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, in partnership with its nine Founding Partners and Thrivent Financial, announce a drive through experience for the whole family. The free experience will take place at the Witter Field Lincoln Street parking lot on May 1st from 5pm to 7pm. For every vehicle that drives through, ten meals will be donated to local Feeding America locations.

The experience will feature booths from local organizations found in Central Wisconsin, including discount codes for local restaurants and fast food chains, giveaway items such as t-shirts and buffs, kid's activity packets and much more! The cherry on top will be a "Thank You" video at the last booth. Each vehicle that passes by has an opportunity to leave a thank you message for the healthcare workers and other essential workers in the area.

Thrivent Financial will also have a booth to donate nonperishable food items to help provide food for members of the community. Each car that donates will receive a t-shirt and with each food item donated one entry will be received for a chance to win Rafters Tickets for the 2020 season, including two Point Craft River tickets, four Solarus Founders Club tickets, and four reserved bleacher seat tickets.

This drive through will take roughly ten minutes per vehicle to complete. Social distancing practices will be in place, including limiting one volunteer per booth and wearing face masks and gloves. The Rafters ask all who will participate to please stay in their vehicles.

Rafters GM Andy Francis is thrilled to provide this experience, "After more than a month spent indoors, members of the Central Wisconsin community are going to need to start the process of getting back to a normal routine and we'd like to be at the forefront of that process. This experience, even though it will have some restrictions, can help be that first step".

For more information on the experience and the different booths that are available visit the Special Events tab at Raftersbaseball.com.

For more information on the different ticket packages and group outings visit Raftersbaseball.com or call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400. Due to the current Safer at Home Order, the front office at Witter Field is closed to the public indefinitely.

