Rafters Announce 8th Annual Skyward Central Wisconsin Teacher of the Year

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, in partnership with Skyward Inc., are pleased to announce the recipient of the 2021 Skyward Central Wisconsin Teacher of the Year award. Mr. Scott Johnson, a 5th Grade Teacher at Washington Elementary, was acknowledged in a schoolwide Zoom announcement on Friday, January 22nd.

Mr. Johnson has been teaching in the Wisconsin Rapids School District for 21 years. He has been a teacher at Woodside, Howe, and now Washington Elementary, teaching 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 6th grade. When he is not teaching, he loves to spend time outdoors with his friends and family. Mr. Johnson even has his own YouTube channel where he posts his adventures!

"Mr. Johnson is a teacher remembered by his students when they look back at their elementary school years," said Washington Elementary principal Kelly Schaeffer. "His ability to form relationships is top-notch and allows students to thrive academically and as individuals. Mr. Johnson is an asset to our staff, always able to help or lighten the mood on a cloudy day. Congratulations Mr. Johnson!"

The Rafters and Skyward will hold the 8th Annual Educator Appreciation Night at Witter Field this summer on Wednesday, June 30th. The first fans through the gate will receive a Mad Scientist Rosco bobblehead presented by Skyward. As part of the evening, the Rafters and Skyward will present Mr. Johnson with a bobblehead created in his likeness to commemorate the Teacher of the Year honor. The team will also display a Mr. Johnson bobblehead in Skyward's Educator Wall of Fame at the ballpark. He will be recognized prior to the game by throwing out a first pitch. In addition, Mr. Johnson and the essay winners who nominated him will receive tickets to attend the game, courtesy of Skyward.

To facilitate the selection of the teacher, the Rafters held an essay contest for students K-12 across Central Wisconsin during the months of October and November. All students were encouraged to nominate a teacher who they felt has made a positive impact on their life and write an essay on the reason this teacher deserved to be recognized as the Skyward Central Wisconsin Teacher of the Year.

"I am truly honored to be receiving this award. I would like to thank all the present and former students, staff members, and families of Washington Elementary School. Without all of them, this honor would not have been possible. I'd also like to acknowledge ALL of the WRPS students, staff members, and families for their hard work and dedication during this unprecedented time."

To help narrow down all the submissions an internal rating system was used that included the following: Number of nominations submitted on behalf of the teacher, years of service by the teacher, essay substance regarding the teacher, principal recommendation, and characteristics described about the teacher.

