Rafters Announce 2023 Broadcasters

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis.: The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are excited to announce that Carter Gledhill, Cavan Malayter, and Joey Feerer will make up the 2023 broadcast team. Gledhill will return to Wisconsin Rapids for a second season and will be joined by Malayter for all 36 Rafter home games on the Northwoods League TV Network. Feerer will broadcast all 72 regular-season games on WFHR 97.5FM/1320AM.

Gledhill, a native of Arlington Heights, Illinois, is a senior majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism at Concordia University Chicago (CUC). Before joining the Rafters in 2022, Gledhill spent two summers with the Joliet Slammers as a broadcaster and content creator. In addition, he co-hosted pregame shows, provided in-game reports, and interviewed players and coaches.

When asked about returning to Wisconsin Rapids for another summer, Gledhill said, "the baseball community and support for the Rafters is unlike anything I've experienced before. While broadcasting games and making content for the team were some of my favorite career memories, the daily interactions with other interns, staff members, and the Wisconsin Rapids community made for some of my favorite memories."

Cavan Malayter, a sophomore majoring in Sports Journalism at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, will join Gledhill. A native of Chicago, he grew up steps away from Wrigley Field and founded the first sports broadcasting club at Lake View High School. He spent the summer of 2022 broadcasting games for the Southland Vikings, a team in Hammond, Indiana, that plays in the Northern League, previously known as the Midwest Collegiate League.

When asked about coming to Wisconsin Rapids and broadcasting games in the Northwoods League, Malayter says, "As someone obsessed with baseball, I could not be more thrilled to be coming to a place where the game means everything to the town. The opportunity to connect with a fanbase as passionate as Rafters fans and get to call games at historic Witter Field makes me ecstatic to begin this new journey in Wisconsin Rapids."

The voice of the Rafters for the 2023 season on the radio will be Ohio State University student Joey Feerer. Feerer is a native of Greenwood Village, Colorado, and previously attended Washington State University before transferring to Ohio State.

Feerer calls various sporting events on the Columbus Scarlet and Gray Sports Radio. He spent the summer of 2022 as a broadcast intern for the Mile High Collegiate Baseball League. When asked about what most excites him, Feerer says, "being able to call games and interacting with the players to feel like a part of the team."

