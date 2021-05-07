Rafters Announce 2021 National Anthem Auditions

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters announce the audition date to perform the National Anthem during the 2021 season. Each season, the Rafters bring in local singers, musicians, and musical groups to perform the National Anthem prior to each Rafters home game. This year, auditions will take place at Witter Field on Wednesday, May 19th from 4-6pm. Please enter through the front entrance to the ballpark, auditions will be held in the picnic area located down the 3rd baseline.

Anyone interested in applying to sing or play the National Anthem should send the following to Chloe de Vries at chloe@raftersbaseball.com:

1) Your name and phone number.

2) Indicate whether you are applying as an individual or part of a musical group. If part of a group, please provide the number of people in the group, as well as individual names.

Mark your calendars! The Rafters Home Opener is on Monday, May 31st at 6:35pm against rival Wisconsin Woodchucks. Single game tickets are on sale today! For information call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400 or visit Raftersbaseball.com. The Rafters front office at Witter Field is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

