Rafters Add Two East Coast Pitchers

February 24, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters







Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters pitching staff continues to strengthen with the addition of Devin Rivera and Nick Torres.

The New Yorker Rivera is currently a freshman at Villanova University. He attended Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey and totaled three varsity letters with the Ironmen. Rivera had an 8-0 combined record in his sophomore and junior season, earning his team's Cy Young award. Prep Baseball Report ranked Rivera the 13th right-handed pitcher in New Jersey, while Perfect Game ranked him the 5th right-handed pitcher in New York in the 2020 class.

Torres, a junior at Long Island University, appeared in four games during the shortened 2020 season. In 5.2 innings pitched, he earned a win and a save. Before LIU, Torres attended Etowah High School where he was ranked the 29th right-handed pitcher in Georgia by Perfect Game's Class of 2018.

"I'm glad to be a part of the team, really looking forward to the season and hopefully winning a championship this year," Torres said.

Mark your calendars! The Rafters Home Opener is on Monday, May 31st at 6:35pm against rival Wisconsin Woodchucks. Reserve your tickets today with a Rafters ticket package! Single game tickets go on sale in April.

