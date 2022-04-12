Rafters Add a Group of Right-Handed Pitchers

April 12, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are excited to welcome Collin Kiernan, Noah Beal, and Grant Manning.

Kiernan is currently in his fifth year at Kean University. He began his college career at Rutgers University in 2018, and he is in his fourth season at Kean. Kiernan is a returner to the Rafters, as in 2021 he threw 31.1 innings, compiled a 1-1 record, and recorded 40 strikeouts to only 10 walks. So far during Kiernan's 2022 campaign at Kean, he has a 7-0 record with a 2.48 ERA, and 72 strikeouts to only 14 walks. He would like for Larry David to portray him in a movie and a film that never gets old to Kiernan is "Shawshank Redemption."

"I'm looking forward to playing some really good competition in the Northwoods Leagues," said Kiernan. "The league brings in great players from all across the country and that's something to look forward to. As a returner to the Rafters, I would just like to say I'm very happy to have the opportunity to come back and play in front of such wonderful fans."

Noah Beal is playing in his sophomore season at UNLV. This season, the Clovis, California native has thrown 30.2 innings, compiling a 6.75 ERA and 18 strikeouts to 14 walks. Beal was a two-way player in high school and a very good one. He hit .355 his senior season at Clovis High School while posting a 0.55 ERA in the COVID shortened season of 2020. In 2019, Beal was named the MVP of the 2019 California Baseball Coaches' Association series for his pitching and hitting in the three-game series between the northern and southern portions of the state.

Grant Manning is currently in his third season at Chapman University, but due to COVID, he is still a freshman on the field. Manning has made 20 appearances in his career across three seasons compiling a career 3.16 ERA. In 2022, Manning is off to his best start, with a 2.56 ERA, and 59 strikeouts to 12 walks Manning has never played in the Northwoods League but did play summer league baseball in 2021 with the Sag Harbor Whalers of the Hamptons Collegiate League.

"I'm looking forward to the competitive environment that the Northwoods League provides," said Manning. "It's one of the best summer leagues out there, and it really is an honor to be able to play with the Rafters. These past few years have been wild for everyone, but for at least just a few hours in the day I really hope to let everyone in the stands forget all of the trouble going on outside and just provide some entertainment for the fans. I look forward to meeting everyone this summer, and let's make this year a good one."

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.