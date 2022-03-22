Rafters Add a Couple of Virginia Cavaliers

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are pleased to welcome a pair of UVA Cavaliers, catcher Colin Tuft and infielder Casey Saucke.

Tuft is currently a freshman at the University of Virginia. He has had an extremely productive start to his college career thus far. In 13 games played, Tuft is batting .306 with 5 RBI and 7 walks comparative to 8 strikeouts. In high school, Tuft was a multi-sport athlete, as he helped James Madison High School win the 2021 Northern Region Championship. On the diamond in high school, the Fairfax, VA native was a first-team all-state selection.

"I'm looking forward to experiencing a new town and state, but I look forward to playing the game I love every day the most," said Tuft. "I think college has taught me how to pay attention to detail. The college has taught me that details matter the most when it comes to baseball."

Casey Saucke is also playing his freshman campaign at UVA. To say he is having a freshman season to remember would be an absolute understatement. Through 13 games, Saucke is battin .406 with 2 homers and 14 RBI. He was ranked as the 9th best shortstop and 41st overall player in the country by Perfect Game in the graduating high school class of 2021. Additionally, Saucke was ranked as the 17th best 2022 incoming collegiate freshman by Perfect Game.

"I am most looking forward to competing with my team to win as many games as possible throughout the summer and also getting 1% better every day as a group," said Saucke. "I am looking forward to this summer and competing every day in front of great fans for a great team!"

