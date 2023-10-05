Radin Returns to Roanoke

October 5, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday that forward Dillon Radin has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

Radin returns to the Dawgs after playing in 40 games last season as a rookie for Roanoke. The six-foot forward notched 15 goals, 10 assists, and a plus-four rating while on the ice through mid-March. The Long Beach, New York native had started his pro career with Evansville in March 2022 after his collegiate career at UMass-Dartmouth (NCAA-DIII) concluded. While at UMass-Dartmouth, Radin recorded 32 goals and 50 assists in 99 career games played, and played alongside fellow Dawgs Sean and Steven Leonard for two seasons.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of October 5:

Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

Nick Ford

Brendan Pepe

Jordan Xavier

Matt O'Dea

Mac Jansen

Bruno Kreisz

Austyn Roudebush

Dakota Bohn

CJ Stubbs

Justin Vernace

Josh Nenadal

Brody Claeys

Alex Norwinski

Dillon Radin

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 5, 2023

Radin Returns to Roanoke - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.