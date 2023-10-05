Radin Returns to Roanoke
October 5, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday that forward Dillon Radin has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.
Radin returns to the Dawgs after playing in 40 games last season as a rookie for Roanoke. The six-foot forward notched 15 goals, 10 assists, and a plus-four rating while on the ice through mid-March. The Long Beach, New York native had started his pro career with Evansville in March 2022 after his collegiate career at UMass-Dartmouth (NCAA-DIII) concluded. While at UMass-Dartmouth, Radin recorded 32 goals and 50 assists in 99 career games played, and played alongside fellow Dawgs Sean and Steven Leonard for two seasons.
The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.
2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of October 5:
Stephen Alvo
Billy Roche
Dominiks Marcinkevics
Alex DiCarlo
Jacob Kelly
Steven Leonard
Sean Leonard
Nick Ford
Brendan Pepe
Jordan Xavier
Matt O'Dea
Mac Jansen
Bruno Kreisz
Austyn Roudebush
Dakota Bohn
CJ Stubbs
Justin Vernace
Josh Nenadal
Brody Claeys
Alex Norwinski
Dillon Radin
