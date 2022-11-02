Radin Returns to Dawgs on PTO Contract

November 2, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that forward Dillon Radin has signed a five-game player tryout contract with the team.

Radin is in his first full professional season after playing in two games and scoring one goal for the Evansville Thunderbolts last season, and he appeared in Roanoke's 5-1 loss on October 22 in Fayetteville. The five-foot-eleven winger had signed with the Dawgs prior to training camp, and was released this past Monday, October 31 before clearing SPHL waivers yesterday. The Long Beach, New York native had started his pro career with Evansville last March after his collegiate career at UMass-Dartmouth (NCAA-DIII) concluded. While at UMass-Dartmouth, Radin put up an impressive stat line of 32 goals and 50 assists in 99 career games played, and played alongside of fellow Dawg Sean Leonard for two seasons.

While Radin is returning to the Roanoke lineup, he will wear a new number - donning the number 55. Rail Yard Dawgs forward Chris Vella will retain his number 77 that he wore last season once he is activated from the injured reserve list.

Roanoke will be back at home to take on the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, November 4, at 7:05 p.m. EST, and you can watch the game on HockeyTV or listen for free on Mixlr. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2022

Radin Returns to Dawgs on PTO Contract - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.