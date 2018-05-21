Raddysh Inks Two-Year Deal with Blackhawks

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced that defenseman Darren Raddysh has a signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks running through the 2019-20 season.

Raddysh, 22, originally signed a one-year AHL contract with the IceHogs prior to the start of the 2017-18 campaign on June 20. He made his professional debut on Oct. 7 at Cleveland, scored his first AHL goal on Oct. 15 vs. Milwaukee and finished the regular season with 22 points (5g, 17a), 26 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in 66 contests. The blueliner also scored the game-winning goal in back-to-back games with Rockford, extending the Hogs' win streak to four games with the decisive tally on Dec. 9 vs. Grand Rapids and later helping snap a three-game skid with a marker on Dec. 22 vs. Chicago.

The Toronto, Ontario native skated to an even-or-better rating in 51 of his 66 AHL appearances with the IceHogs during the regular season. Raddysh posted a season high-tying +3 rating on Nov. 11 at Milwaukee and Dec. 2 vs. Texas en route to finishing with the third-best plus/minus rating among all Hogs defenseman in 2017-18.

The 6-1, 200-lbs. defenseman has skated in each of Rockford's nine postseason games during the team's current run to the AHL's Western Conference Finals. He has collected two assists in the playoffs with four penalty minutes and 11 shots on goal.

Prior to signing with the IceHogs, Raddysh was named the Onatrio Hockey League's Most Outstanding Defenseman while helping the Erie Otters to an OHL title in 2016-17. He logged 81 points (16g, 65a) in 62 regular season games to rank first among OHL defenders in points, second in assists and fifth in goals. Raddysh then led all OHL blueliners in goals (8), assists (14) and points (22) in 22 postseason contests as part of Erie's title run.

Following the championship, Raddysh competed in five Memorial Cup games, leading all defensemen in goals (3), assists (5) and points (8) while being selected to the Memorial Cup All-Star Team.

Raddysh capped his five-year OHL career with 184 points (41g, 143a) in 272 games from 2012-17. He is the Otters' all-time leader in assists and points among defensemen, and helped Erie set a Canadian Hockey League record with four-straight 50-win seasons.

