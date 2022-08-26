Radcliff Homers Twice, Claws Fall 7-5 on Friday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Baron Radcliff homered twice but the BlueClaws rally fell short, falling 7-5 to Brooklyn on Friday in front of a sold out crowd at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws (44-74) have dropped five straight games, four in this series to Brooklyn (59-59), who has won 20 of 25 between the two teams this year.

Brooklyn scored three times in the first inning, all with two outs. Jose Peroza hit two run home run, his seventh of the year, and Stanley Consuegra added an RBI single to give the Cyclones a 3-0 lead.

Three walks and a wild pitch made it 4-0 in the second. Josh Hendrickson (0-1) came out, allowing four runs in two innings.

Brooklyn added three more off JP Woodward in the third on a 3-run home run by Jaylen Palmer, his ninth of the season.

The BlueClaws got on the board with two home runs. Baron Radcliff hit the first of his two home runs, a solo shot in the 5th. Then in the sixth, Hao Yu Lee, playing in his second game with the BlueClaws, hit a solo home run to cut the lead to 7-2.

Radcliff went deep again, this time a three-run shot, in the bottom of the 7th, to pull the BlueClaws within 7-5. The BlueClaws, however, got no closer. Trey McLoughlin, who gave up Radcliff's second home run, got the last nine outs and earned his first save.

Jared Carr also had two hits for the BlueClaws in the loss.

The teams meet on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Matt Russell starts for Jersey Shore.

