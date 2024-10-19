Racing Louisville FC vs. Portland Thorns FC - Game Highlights
October 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video
Taylor Flint scores a late winner against the Portland Thorns to keep Racing Louisville in the playoff hunt.
