Racing Louisville FC vs. North Carolina Courage - Game Highlights
March 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Racing Louisville FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 15, 2025
- Utah Royals Open 2025 with 1-1 Draw Against Bay FC - Utah Royals FC
- Bay FC Opens 2025 Season with 1-1 Draw at Utah Royals - Bay FC
- Three Newcomers in Gotham FC Season-Opening Lineup - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Kansas City Current Start Season on Winning Foot with 3-1 Victory over Portland Thorns - Kansas City Current
- Kickoff Delayed to 8 p.m. for Saturday's Racing Home Opener - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC to Join Angel City FC in Supporting Wildfire Relief Initiatives During Sunday's Match in Los Angeles - San Diego Wave FC
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC - North Carolina Courage
- Spirit Kicks off Regular Season with Three Points on the Road - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Racing Louisville FC Stories
- Kickoff Delayed to 8 p.m. for Saturday's Racing Home Opener
- What to Watch for as Racing Opens 2025 Season
- Racing Signs Rookie Goalkeeper, Sets Roster for 2025
- Clear Bag Policy, New Concessions for Lynn Family Stadium in 2025
- Racing Louisville Sells International Roster Slot