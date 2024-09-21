Racing Louisville FC vs. North Carolina Courage - Game Highlights

September 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







Racing Lou score twice late to defeat North Carolina Courage, with goals from Emma Sears and Bethany Balcer.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

