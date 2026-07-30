Racing Falls in Midweek Clash at KC Current

Published on July 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC eyes the ball against the Kansas City Current

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL) Racing Louisville FC eyes the ball against the Kansas City Current(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL)

In its second game within a four-day span, Racing Louisville FC sustained a tough 5-1 defeat to the Kansas City Current Wednesday night at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Kansas City, a known force on its home turf, made its mark at the beginning of each half, scoring three goals inside the opening 20 minutes before capping off the attacking display with two in the first 10 minutes of the final period.

Racing did manage to pull one back late on, as Taylor Flint converted a penalty in the final 10 minutes.

Haley Hopkins and Debinha starred for the visitors, combining for four of the five KC goals. Rookie Amelia White was the other Current player to earn a place on the scoresheet. The result pushed Kansas City's home unbeaten run to 25 straight games.

Louisville, amid a brutal stretch of three games in seven days, notably made eight changes to its starting group Wednesday following its first road win of the campaign at Angel City FC Sunday night. Two of which saw 17-year-old Audrey McKeen and Avery Ciorbu make their first career NWSL starts.

"Obviously, we're disappointed in the result, we're disappointed in the scoreline" said head coach Bev Yanez. "I think what this presents right now, with such a tight turnaround, is the ability to move past this game as quickly as possible. You have to. You're forced to, which is something that we will look to do.

"... We'll access, as a tech staff areas where we could have been better. And I think as a group, we have to access. ... To be totally truthful and transparent, we don't have much time to dwell on this. I wouldn't say and I wouldn't sit here and say that we're not disappointed in this."

Back on home soil after a trip to New England Saturday, the Current came out like a team that had wanted to make things right following a three-match winless run. Forward Haley Hopkins fired home a rebound spilled in front of the net just five minutes in for her third goal of the campaign.

10 minutes later, Debinha doubled the hosts' advantage by way of a volley. Things went from bad to worse for Racing shortly after, as Croix Bethune set up rookie Amelia White for the Current's third tally of the night in the 20th minute.

"It's tough [to go down early], but I think it's just like focusing on the next thing, the next pass, the next tackle, the next header," said Rachel Hill. "Whatever it is, just really focusing on connecting that next thing and taking it one step at a time to try to turn things around. I think we ended the half better, it still wasn't good enough."

Similar to the first, the KC came out firing in the second half. Hopkins and Debinha completed their respective braces shortly into the second half to make it five after 52 minutes.

Flint, though, would put the visitors on the board in the 81st minute from the penalty spot - her third from 12 yards out this season - to confirm the 5-1 scoreline.

"I think we need a little bit of consistency, not as up and down," said Kayla Fischer. "Riding off the momentum that we created our last two games into this game, I just don't think we did that. ... We have another quick game coming up, so we just look to the next."

Louisville will shift its focus again quickly, heading back home to finish off this grueling condensed run Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium against 15th-place Chicago Stars FC. Kickoff will be at 4 p.m. ET in Butchertown on Youth Sports Day. Tickets and more information on the afternoon can be found at RacingLouFC.com/youth.

Game Summary: Kansas City Current vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: July 29, 2026

Venue: CPKC Stadium - Kansas City, MO.

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: 85 degrees, mostly cloudy

Scoring

Kansas City Current (3, 2, 5)

Racing Louisville FC (0, 1, 1)

Goals:

Kansas City Current:

5' Haley Hopkins

15' Debinha (Haley Hopkins)

20' Amelia White (Croix Bethune)

48' Haley Hopkins

52' Debinha (Bayley Feist)

Racing Louisville FC:

81' Taylor Flint (penalty)

Lineups

Kansas City Current: 1 - Marisa Jordan; 18 - Izzy Rodriguez (65' 44 - Kolo Suliafu), 7 - Elizabeth Ball, 24 - Gabrielle Robinson, 2 - Laney Rouse (46' 31 - Katie Scott), 22 - Bayley Feist, 10 - Lo'eau LaBonta (c) (53' 11 - Rocky Rodríguez), 99 - Debinha, (53' 12 - Gianna Paul), 8 - Croix Bethune (59' 16 - Vanessa DiBernardo), 3 - Amelia White, 13 - Haley Hopkins

Subs not used: 48 - Kaylin Williams-Mosier; 4 - Meila Brewer

Head coach: Chris Armas

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 8 - Courtney Petersen, 15 - Mirann Gacioch (46' 5 - Ellie Jean), 19 - Avery Ciorbu (60' 9 - Kayla Fischer), 21 - Rachel Hill (72' 23 - Macy Philippus), 2 - Lauren Milliet (c) (46' 20 - Katie O'Kane), 26 - Taylor Flint, 88 - Audrey McKeen (60' 16 - Maja Lardner), 6 - Ella Hase, 42 - Sarah Weber, 13 - Emma Sears

Subs not used: 1 - Maddie Prohaska; 3 - Arin Wright, 4 - Makenna Morris, 12 - Quincy McMahon

Head coach: Bev Yanez

Stats Summary: Kansas City Current / Racing Louisville FC

Shots: 17 / 14

Shots on Goal: 10 / 5

Expected goals: 2.82 / 1.72

Possession: 57.3% / 42.7%

Fouls: 8 / 11

Offside: 3 / 1

Corners: 3 / 3

Discipline Summary

Kansas City Current:

81' Katie Scott (yellow)

Racing Louisville FC:

45'+5 Lauren Milliet (yellow)

72' Kayla Fischer (yellow)

Match referee: Danielle Chesky

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 29, 2026

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