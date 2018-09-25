Rachelle Madrigal Wins Emo Murphy Award for Second Time

Bradenton, Fla. - The Florida State League has recognized Bradenton Marauders General Rachelle Madrigal as the Emo Murphy Female Executive of the Year. Madrigal previously won the award in 2014, when she was Bradenton's Manager, Sales and Marketing. The FSL award includes a nomination for the Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Award, which includes nominees from every league in Minor League Baseball.

The 2018 Marauders season saw growth in fan engagement, expansion of the team's vibrant community programming, and a continued commitment to outstanding in-game entertainment. Madrigal and the Marauders are preparing to celebrate the team's 10th season in Bradenton in 2019. Bradenton will also participate in Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" next season.

Madrigal joined the Pittsburgh Pirates Florida Operations team as an intern in 2006. She helped launch the Bradenton Marauders in 2010 as the team's Coordinator, Sales and Business Operations. After four years as the club's Manager, Sales and Marketing, she became General Manager in 2015.

Madrigal dedicates a significant amount of time to making a positive impact in the local community. She sits on the board of PACE Center for Girls and the Manatee Memorial Hospital Women's Action Committee.

Additional accolades Madrigal has received include two recognitions as Woman of the Month by Successful Women Aligning Together. She was listed as one of "The 25 Wonder Women" by Women's Resource Center of Manatee and one of 20 "People to Watch for 2015 and Beyond" by Biz(941).

Madrigal is a native of Stoughton, MA and a graduate of UMass Amherst. She resides in Parrish with her husband Victor, who works for the Marauders as the Superintendent of Grounds at LECOM Park. The pair have identical twin toddlers, Dominic and Quinton.

