Racheal Kundananji Postgame After Coming off the Bench and Scoring

Published on September 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Racheal Kundananji only needed 5 mins to score the equalizer off the bench in tonight's draw between Bay FC and Gotham FC.

