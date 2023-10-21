Rabbits Sink Admirals with Late Goal for Opening Night Win

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Jake Smith's third period power-play goal lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 3-2 win over the Norfolk Admirals on Opening Night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

GVL 2 0 1 3

NOR 1 1 0 2

Greenville wasted little time welcoming the fans back to the arena, as Josh McKechney netted the first goal of the 2023-24 campaign just 6:19 into the opening period. The Rabbits continued the hot start, as Brett Kemp netted his first of the season at 10:01 for the 2-0 lead. The celebration was short-lived, as Blake Murray scored a power-play goal for Norfolk at 10:25, just six seconds into the man-advantage.

After the intermission, Admirals added a second goal, a Domenick Fensore snipe at 2:04, to level the game at 2-2 and swing momentum Norfolk's way for a majority of the period. After trailing 16-14 in shots after the first, the Admirals outshot the Rabbits 8-5 in the second.

In the third, the Swamp Rabbits ramped up the pressure, shooting nine times and capitalizing on a 5-on-3 power-play, as Jake Smith scored his first as a Rabbit, a one-timer from the circle, for the 3-2 advantage. Greenville's goaltender made a number of late period saves to prevent the Admirals from finding the tying goal, en route to his first victory of the season

Three Stars -

1. Brett Kemp (GVL)

2. Jake Smith (GVL)

3. Ryan Bednard (GVL)

W: Bednard

L: Perets

The Swamp Rabbits improve to 1-0-0-0 on the fresh-faced season, while the Admirals fall to 0-1-0-1.

Greenville remains on home ice on Friday, October 27 as it welcomes the the Savannah Ghost Pirates to Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 p.m. for First Responders Night.

