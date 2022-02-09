Rabbits Score Five Unanswered Goals, Defeat Norfolk, 5-1
February 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, lost to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-1 on Wednesday night.
The Admirals scored first on an Aidan Brown goal just 2:22 into the game. The goal was Brown's fourth of the season. MacKenzie Dwyer and Kyle Rhodes picked up the helpers on the goal.
From there, it was all Swamp Rabbits.
They was able to tie the game at one later in the first period on a goal from Austin Eastman.
Greenville had put up the third-most goals as a team in the first period coming into Wednesday's game with 45. The second period is where the Admirals have done most of their work this season, putting up 48 second period goals which is top-10 in the ECHL.
On this night, the Admirals couldn't get anything else going on offensive after Brown's goal. The Swamp Rabbits scored their second goal of the game midway through the third period on D'Artagnan Joly's first professional goal.
Leading 2-1 entering the final period, Greenville was able to add to their lead with goals from Liam Pecararo, Nikita Pavlychev, and Max Zimmer.
With the loss, the Admirals fall to 15-22-2-2 on the season and are 0-2 against Greenville this year. The Admirals are back in action on Friday, February 11th when they take on the South Carolina Stingrays in the first of two straight matchups.
