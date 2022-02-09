Rabbits Score Five Unanswered, Down Admirals 5-1
February 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The first career goal for D'Artagnan Joly and three third-period goals lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits over the Norfolk Admirals in a 5-1 victory on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Aidan Brown gave the Admirals a 1-0 lead at 2:22 into the first period as the puck bounced around and trickled into the Swamp Rabbits net. Despite the offensive start for Norfolk, the Swamp Rabbits would tie the game before the end of the period. At 13:46, Austin Eastman took a back-side feed from Liam Pecararo, burying it in the goal for his third of the season.
The Rabbits started to show their true colors in the second period as they increased puck possession time and dominated shots on goal; outshooting Norfolk 16-4 in the frame. Picking up the puck just inside the neutral zone, D'Artagnan Joly marched down the middle of the ice and gave the Swamp Rabbits the 2-1 advantage at 12:56.
In the third, Liam Pecararo scored at 11:16 on a feed from Nikita Pavlychev for his 19th of the season. Pavlychev would score a goal of his own at 13:51, a backside feed from Brett Kemp. Max Zimmer iced the game by scoring a power- play goal from a one-timer at 16:46
Pecararo's first period assist extended his point streak to 19 games, the longest in the ECHL since the 2015-16 season. Pecararo has 33 points (17g, 16a) in 19 games, a streak dating back to November 19th, 2021.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 15-16-4-3, while the Admirals fall to 15-22-2-2 on the season.
The Swamp Rabbits remain at home as they host the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:05 on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.
