Rabbits Bring Back Pair of Talented Rookies

August 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Joe Leahy and forward Colton Young to ECHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Leahy (Lay-hee), 26, returns to the Swamp Rabbits for his first full season after appearing in 10 regular season games for the Navy and Orange during the 2022-23 season. Over his short debut stint, Leahy recorded four (4) assists. In the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, he skated in six games and recorded his first professional goal against the Jacksonville Icemen in the opening round.

A native of Waterloo, Ontario, Leahy joined the professional ranks after two seasons for the Vermont Catamounts (NCAA-DI), where he made 52 appearances and posted 13 points (3g, 10a). Before his time with the Catamounts, Leahy began his collegiate career with Cornell University (NCAA-DI), skating in 40 games for the Big Red.

Young, 24, looks to improve upon an impressive short stretch with the Swamp Rabbits after his collegiate career at Colgate University (NCAA-DI) came to an end. Upon his arrival in Greenville, Young posted four (4) points (1g, 3a) in as many games. In five games of the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, he recorded his first postseason point, an assist against Jacksonville.

In four season at Colgate, Young made 134 appearances for the Raiders, tallying 82 points (34g, 48a) over his tenure. In three of his four seasons, the Calgary, Alberta native finished in the top four scores for the Raiders, topping the team during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Swamp Rabbits Full and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.