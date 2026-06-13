CFL Toronto Argonauts

Résumé De Match 2026 De La LCF : Toronto C. Montréal - Semaine 2

Published on June 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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Les Alouettes de Montréal accueillaient les Argonauts de Toronto au stade Percival-Molson lors du deuxième match de la semaine 2.

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 13, 2026


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