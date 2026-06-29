Résumé De Match 2026 De La LCF : Ottawa C. Montréal - Semaine 4
Published on June 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
Les Alouettes de Montréal étaient les hôtes du ROUGE et NOIR d'Ottawa en tomber de rideau de la semaine 4 dans la LCF.
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 29, 2026
- RedBlacks and Diesel's Army Announce Partnership for 2026 Season - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Sign Canadian LB Ryan Baker to Contract Extension - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.