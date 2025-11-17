Résumé De Match 2025 De La LCF : Saskatchewan C. Montréal - 112e Coupe Grey

Published on November 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Les Alouettes de Montréal, champions de la division Est, accueillaient les Roughriders de la Saskatchewan, champions de la division Ouest, lors du match de la 112e Coupe Grey, le 16 novembre, au Princess Auto Stadium de Winnipeg.







