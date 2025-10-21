Résumé De Match 2025 De La LCF : Montréal C. Ottawa - Semaine 20

Published on October 21, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Les Alouettes de Montréal ont visité le ROUGE et NOIR d'Ottawa à la Place TD lors de la 20e semaine d'activités dans la Ligue canadienne de football (LCF).







Canadian Football League Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.