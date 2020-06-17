R-Phils to Offer Camps and Clinics this Summer

The Reading Fightin Phils will be offering multiple baseball camps tailored for both beginners and experienced youth baseball & softball players. Each camper will receive instruction from former professional baseball players & the areas' top coaches, two tickets to a 2021 R-Phils game, and more.

Children will receive instruction on a professional baseball field at America's Classic Ballpark, FirstEnergy Stadium. There are four different camps for specific ages and skillsets. A portion of all proceeds benefit Baseballtown Charities, and will assist with underprivileged kids attending this camp, and/or other Baseballtown Charities Camps. For more information or to sign up for a camp please visit https://www.milb.com/reading/community/baseballcamps.

The Fightin 3 Day Performance Camp runs from June 29th - July 1st for boys and girls ages 7-14. The cost is $100 per camper, but is prorated for more players. R-Phils and Reading hit king Mike Spidale and other local coaches will be on the field instructing athletes from 9:00AM-12:00PM. Each player will receive a baseball camp t-shirt.

From July 13th - 15th the R-Phils will host an exclusive softball camp for girls ages 7-14. It will be three days of instruction led by NCAA All-American Bekah Slattery and other local coaches. The camp will run from 9:00AM - 12:00PM and is $100 per camper, but is prorated for more players. Each athlete will receive a softball camp t-shirt.

The fun & fundamentals camp will run for two days on July 23rd & 24th. This camp is geared towards young children both boys and girls ages 4-8. It will be hosted by former R-Phil Mike Spidale and focused on having fun on the field! The cost is $70 per camper, but is prorated for more players.

The Ultimate R-Phils baseball camp is a one week of instruction from August 17th - August 21st. It is $200 per camper, but is prorated for more players. And each camper receives a baseball camp t-shirt. In the morning the players will receive professional baseball instruction from Mike Spidale and other local coaches to improve baseball skills. In the afternoon, the camp is geared towards the behind the scenes of the baseball industry. Campers will get a one-of-a kind experience exploring/ creating promotions, on the field events, and learning about the sports industry from R-Phils front office staff. This camp is for boys and girls ages 7-14.

For more information and to sign up for a baseball or softball camp visit https://www.milb.com/reading/community/baseballcamps. Any questions please contact Jenna Lawville at [email protected] or 610-375-8469 ext. 215.

