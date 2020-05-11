R-Phils Partner with Miller-Keystone Blood Center

The Reading Fightin Phils have generously adopted Thursday, June 11 to host a Blood Drive at MKBC's Reading Donor Center. Thanks to FirstEnergy the Fightin's are proud to help out Miller-Keystone Blood Center in the community.

Please visit https://www.giveapint.org/events/reading-phils-drive/ to schedule an appointment on June 11th. You can also call 800-B-A-DONOR, use the Group ID 7423 and mention the Reading Fightin Phils.

The blood drive will be located at MKBC's Donor Center, 2745A Leiscz's Bridge Road. For GPS purposes please use 1047 Old Bernville Road.

The R-Phils are excited to assist Miller-Keystone Blood Center to support a great cause. The Fightin's and FirstEnergy encourage all fans to schedule an appointment for the blood drive and promote and share this opportunity with friends and family.

