R-Phils Hospitality Areas on Sale Now

This summer professional baseball returns to Reading! The Reading Fightin Phils encourage fans to bring their group outings to FirstEnergy Stadium. America's Classic Ballpark has numerous spacious sections all over the stadium to accommodate many different sized groups. Currently seven group buffet areas are being offered for each of the 12 home games in May. Space is limited - contact the R-Phils immediately to make sure your group can attend a game in May!

The R-Phils will open up the season at home on Tuesday, May 4th against the Erie SeaWolves through Sunday, May 9th . Currently groups are able to make their reservations in these group hospitality areas for any of the 12 home games only in the month May. Group Outings in the hospitality areas for games during future months will be on sale at a later date.

The following is a list of group size for each of the seven group hospitality areas:

'67 Club Picnic Area (3B side) - 140 fans

Reading Hospital Tower Health Pool Party - 160 fans

Seidel Auto Group Deck Picnic Area - 180 fans

Auto Ride of Reading Power Alley Pub - 30 fans

Blue Marsh Insurance Foul Porch - 15 fans

Savage 61 Dugout Suite - 28 fans (waitress service)

Savage 61 Ram Club - 24 fans (waitress service)

(COMBINATION of the Dugout Suite & Ram Club = 52 fans)

*Capacity for Each Area as of March 10, 2021.

The twelve home games at FirstEnergy Stadium in May include the 4th , 5th , 6th , 7th , 8th , and 9th against the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A Detroit Tigers). As well as May 25th , 26th , 27th , 28th , 29th , and 30th against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A San Francisco Giants). The group areas feature spacious stretches of the ballpark perfect for social outings in prime view of the game. In addition, many of the areas boast an all-you-can-eat buffet filled with classic and unique ballpark food. Don't miss out on the ideal way to entertain your family, friends, work team, or corporate clients. Again, space is limited, so be sure to make your reservation TODAY, to ensure that your group can enjoy an R-Phils home game in May! Call 610-370-BALL to secure your group outing. Or request a reservation online at rphils.com/groups.

Available R-Phils Game Dates in May for the Group Hospitality Areas:

Tu May 4, 7:05 (Buffet Served 6:00-8:30)

We May 5, 7:05 (Buffet Served 6:00-8:30)

Th May 6, 7:05 (Buffet Served 6:00-8:30)

Fr May 7, 7:05 (Buffet Served 6:00-8:30)

Sa May 8, 6:45 (Buffet Served 5:45-8:15)

Su May 9, 2:15 (Buffet Served 1:15-3:45)

Tu May 25, 7:05 (Buffet Served 6:00-8:30)

We May 26, 7:05 (Buffet Served 6:00-8:30)

Th May 27, 7:05 (Buffet Served 6:00-8:30)

Fr May 28, 7:05 (Buffet Served 6:00-8:30)

Sa May 29, 6:45 (Buffet Served 5:45-8:15)

Su May 30, 6:45 (Buffet Served 5:45-8:15)

*Note, the Savage 61 Dugout Suite and Savage 61 Ram Club offer waitress service. You can select an All- You-Can-Eat option in those areas, if you so choose. The "Buffet Served" times are in regard to the All-You- Can-Eat-Buffet offered in the other five hospitality areas.

R-Phils Season Tickets, Flex Bank packages and Mini-Plans are also currently available. Those ticket holders will be able to select their seats for the R-Phils home games in May BEFORE ANY OTHER FANS! So, the best way to guarantee that you will have seats for the games in May is to secure your Season Ticket, Flex Bank package, or Mini Plan NOW! Flex Bank ticket packages start as small as a 10-ticket package for $90. Flex Bank ticket purchasers will have the opportunity to select their seats for specific games BEFORE individual game tickets go on sale to the general public, giving you the first opportunity to select the best seats for the games you would like to attend. Please call 610-370-BALL for all ticket related inquiries or visit rphils.com.

The R-Phils organization will be following CDC and PA State safety guidelines. More details on this will be made available as the season draws nearer and as the situation improves. Each day, more and more people are vaccinated. Each day, our society gets better and better at handling this situation. The R-Phils play in a beautiful OUTDOOR venue and we look forward to hosting you and your family for R-Phils baseball games this summer. It will certainly feel good to sit outside at America's Classic Ballpark, FirstEnergy Stadium, and hear the "crack of the bat" again this season!

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

