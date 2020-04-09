R-Phils GM Pens Letter to Baseballtown Community

April 9, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





Reading Fightin Phils Opening Night was scheduled for tonight. Obviously the global pandemic has forced the postponement of R-Phils Opening Night, all upcoming R-Phils games, and all other extra events held at FirstEnergy Stadium, until further notice.

The Reading Fightin Phils have been monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation closely and following the updates from Minor League Baseball. At this time, we don't know how many R-Phils games, if any, we will play in 2020. That decision is based on public health concerns and is beyond our control. While we are hopeful that at some point games will occur at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2020, there certainly is the possibility that no games will occur this season. No matter what, R-Phils fans and partners can rest assured that the R-Phils will do right by them.

Once we know what, if any, games will be played in 2020, the R-Phils will work with all ticket holders and corporate partners to utilize any remaining part of the 2020 season and the entire 2021 season to give each stakeholder the appropriate value for their ticket, ticket package, or sponsor partnership. If that stakeholder is unable to exchange their tickets or unable to roll-over all or part of their sponsor partnership to 2021, the R-Phils will refund money. The process will be individualized, as the R-Phils pledge to provide maximum flexibility to all of our fans and partners.

Fans holding tickets to games that get postponed due to the coronavirus should please just hold on to their tickets for now. Once it becomes clear when games will be able to take place at FirstEnergy Stadium, fans will be able to exchange their tickets for a game in 2020 or in 2021. Further, if fans eventually decide not to exchange their ticket for another game, and instead prefer a refund, the R-Phils will grant that refund. So for now, please just hold on to your tickets.

Thank you for your patience and your understanding. The Reading Fightin Phils are very proud to have been an integral part of your community for a long time, and we are excited to host you and your family again at FirstEnergy Stadium once this situation clears. As a community we will all pull through this together, and someday soon - hopefully in the not too distant future - families will be able to come to America's Classic ballpark again and enjoy a ball game. We are excited for that day. Until then, stay safe and stay healthy.

We will be in touch again once we receive more clarity on the status of the 2020 R-Phils season. If you have questions, please feel free to email them to questions@fightins.com.

We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus. Please hold tight to those you love, and we can all work through this - together.

Sincerely,

Scott Hunsicker

General Manager

Reading Fightin Phils

