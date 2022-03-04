R-Phils Drop Initial Promo Schedule

READING, PA - The Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, pride themselves on affordable, family fun. Ticket prices will remain the same as last year and, of course, parking continues to be free! The team is so excited to release their 2022 promotional schedule which includes numerous giveaways, fireworks, specialty jerseys, and theme nights. As always, this is not a comprehensive list and is subject to change. More promotions will be announced in the weeks leading up to Opening Day.

The fun in Baseballtown begins Friday, April 8 at 6:45 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). The game is the first of 69 home games for the Fightins at FirstEnergy Stadium. Reading wraps up their season at home on Sunday, September 11th.

Individual ticket sales for all games during the 2022 season go on sale Friday, March 4 at 9 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets online at rphils.com/tickets or calling the Weidenhammer Ticket Office during normal office hours at 610-370-BALL.

Everyone loves something for free and the R-Phils are happy to oblige. With giveaways for both adults and kids, there is something for everyone at America's Classic Ballpark!

Giveaways

Fri, April 8: Opening Night R-Phils Long Sleeve T-Shirt (A3,000)

Tues, May 10: 19th Annual Morning Game, R-Phils Black "R-Train" Hat (A2,000)

Sun, May 15: Belated Mother's Day "R-Phils #1 Mom" T-Shirt (W1,500, 18+)

Sun, May 29: Color Your Own Crazy Hot Dog Vendor Draw String Back Pack (K1,500)

Tues, June 7: R-Phils "Live Your Best Life Outdoors" T-Shirt (A2,000)

Sun, June 12: R-Phils Play Ball Weekend T-Shirt (K 2,000)

Tues, June 14 R-Phils Flag Day Patriotic T-Shirt (A2,000)

Sun, June 19 Father's Day R-Phils #1 Dad T-Shirt (M2,000, 18+)

Tues, June 28: R-Phils "Cheeseburger in Baseballtown" T-Shirt (A2,000)

Tues, July 12: Fan Vote T-Shirt (A2,000)

Sun, July 17: Crazy Hot Dog Vendor T-Shirt (K2,000)

Wed, Aug 3: R-Phils Mike Schmidt Replica Jersey (A2,500)

Sun, Aug 7: R-Phils Mascot Band Kids Cup (K2,000)

Sat, August 20: 24th Annual Harley Night, R-Phils Harley Game Cap Giveaway (A2,500), Fireworks

Sun, August 21: R-Phils Vegetable Race & Evil Candy T-Shirt (K2,000)

Tues, August 23: R-Phils Bryson Stott T-Shirt (A2,000)

Wed, August 24: Baseballtown T-Shirt (A2,000)

Sun, August 28: Reading Hot Dogs T-Shirt (K 2,000)

Tues, September 6: Pride Night R-Phils Rainbow Lanyard (First 1,200)

Bobbleheads

Sun, April 10: Zack Hample Appearance w/ Autograph & Photo Session Available, w/ VERY Limited-Edition Zack Hample R-Phils Bobble Head

Wed, June 8: Appearance by Wrestling Hall of Famer Kevin Nash w/ Photo Session Available, Special Ticket Packages Available w/ Limited Edition Kevin Nash & Scott Hall Double Bobble Head

Theme/Specialty Nights

Fri, April 8: Opening Night! - R-Phils Long Sleeve T-Shirt (A3,000)

Tues, May 10: 19th Annual Morning Game- R-Phils Black "R-Train" Hat (A2,000)

Sun, May 15: Belated Mother's Day/Breast Cancer Awareness - "R-Phils #1 Mom" T-Shirt (W1,500, 18+)

Tues, May 24: School Kid Education Day

Wed, May 25: Fightin Cancer Night with Appearance by Phillies PA Announcer Dan Baker

Fri, May 27: Stars and Stripes, Memorial Day Weekend - Fireworks

Sat, May 28: Stars and Stripes, Memorial Day Weekend - Carpenter MEGA BLAST FIREWORKS - Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History!

Wed, June 8: Appearance by Wrestling Hall of Famer Kevin Nash w/ Photo Session Available, Special Ticket Packages Available w/ Limited Edition Kevin Nash & Scott Hall Double Bobble Head

Tues, June 14: Military Appreciation Night - R-Phils Flag Day Patriotic T-Shirt (A2,000)

Wed, June 15: Yuengling Celebration

Sun, June 19: Father's Day Celebration - R-Phils #1 Dad T-Shirt (M2,000, 18+)

Wed, June 29: Gaming Celebration

Sat, July 2: Stars and Stripes - Carpenter MEGA BLAST FIREWORKS - Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History!

Sun, July 3: Stars and Stripes - Carpenter MEGA BLAST FIREWORKS - Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History!

Tues, August 2: Camp Kid Game

Wed, August 17: 50's Music Night Tribute to "The King" w/ Pre-Game Performance by Tribute Artist Jeff Krick Jr.

Sat, August 20: 24th Annual Harley Night - R-Phils Harley Game Cap Giveaway (A2,500), Fireworks

Tues, September 6: Pride Night - Pride Night R-Phils Rainbow Lanyard (First 1,200 fans)

Appearances

Sun, April 10: Zack Hample Appearance w/ Autograph & Photo Session Available, w/ VERY Limited-Edition Zack Hample R-Phils Bobble Head

Wed, May 25: Fightin Cancer Night with Appearance by Phillies PA Announcer Dan Baker

Wed, June 8: Appearance by Wrestling Hall of Famer Kevin Nash w/ Photo Session Available, Special Ticket

Packages Available w/ Limited Edition Kevin Nash & Scott Hall Double Bobble Head

Wed, July 13: Phillie Phanatic Appearance

Tues, August 16: Phillie Phanatic Appearance

The Fightins post-game fireworks shows are considered the best displays in the region and this season will feature a total of 33 post-game shows and 6 Carpenter Mega Blast Fireworks!

Post-Game Fireworks Shows

Sat, April 9 - 5:15pm game

Fri, April 22 - 6:45pm game

Sat, April 23 - 6:45pm game

Fri, May 13 - 6:45pm game

Sat, May 14 - 6:45pm game

Thurs, May 26 - 6:45pm game

Fri, May 27 - 6:45pm game

Sat, May 28 - 6:45pm game, Carpenter MEGA BLAST FIREWORKS - Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History! Memorial Day Weekend

Thurs, June 9 - 7:00pm game

Fri, June 10 - 7:00pm game

Sat, June 11 - 6:45pm game

Thurs, June 16 - 7:00pm game

Fri, June 17 - 7:00pm game

Sat, June 18 - 6:45pm game

Thurs, June 30 - 7:00pm game

Fri, July 1 - 7:00pm game

Sat, July 2 - 6:45pm, Carpenter MEGA BLAST FIREWORKS - Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History!

Sun, July 3 - 6:45pm, Carpenter MEGA BLAST FIREWORKS - Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History!

Thurs, July 14 - 7:00pm game

Fri, July 15 - 7:00pm game

Sat, July 16 - 6:45pm game

Thurs, August 4 - 7:00pm game

Fri, August 5 - 7:00pm game

Sat, Aug 6 - 6:45pm, Carpenter MEGA BLAST FIREWORKS - Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History!

Thurs, August 18 - 7:00pm game

Fri, August 19 - 7:00pm game

Sat, August 20 - 6:45pm game

Thurs, August 25 - 7:00pm game

Fri, August 26 - 7:00pm game

Sat, Aug 27 - 6:45pm, Carpenter MEGA BLAST FIREWORKS - Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History!

Fri, September 9 - 6:45pm game

Sat, September 10 - 6:45pm game

Sun, September 11 - 5:15pm game

There will be eight opportunities to use unused tickets throughout the 2022 season. The first five will come early on, April 19-21 and May 11-12. At these games fans may submit any unused ticket from a prior season, dating as far back as they can find! Reading will add three more unused ticket games on September 6-8 where fans can scan in any unused ticket from any season, including the 2022 season!

The R-Phils are proud to offer all Sunday games as ROG Kids Club dates. Every Sunday will feature a different mascot or character appearance where kids of all ages can have a meet and greet opportunity. Characters will take photos with the kids and, in some cases, sign autographs!

Season tickets and mini plans for the 2022 season are on sale now at the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium. Individual game tickets will be available starting on Friday, March 4th. For information visit rphils.com or call 610-370-BALL. Please check rphils.com/tickets for the full promotion schedule as it is updated and to purchase tickets for the upcoming season. The Fightins are happy to announce that ticket prices will stay the same as last season!

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

