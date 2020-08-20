R-Phils Announce Rip It Fall High School Showcase

The Reading Fightin Phils are proud to present their second Rip It Baseballtown Charities High School Showcase. All games will be played at the Double-A ballpark of the Philadelphia Phillies, FirstEnergy Stadium.

With the success of the first showcase, the R-Phils are happy to provide an opportunity to allow more kids to play baseball. Registration will benefit Baseballtown Charities.

There will be one game a night, played at 5:30 pm, starting Monday, August 24. Muhlenberg, Twin Valley, and Wilson are set to square off during the showcase.

The schedule is as following:

24-Aug -- 5:30 Wilson Twin Valley

25-Aug -- 5:30 Twin Valley Muhlenberg

1-Sep -- 5:30 Muhlenberg Twin Valley

2-Sep -- 5:30 Muhlenberg Wilson

Select food and drink concessions stands will be open for purchase. There will be no admission fee and, as always, parking will be free.

The R-Phils will also be hosting their Rip It Baseballtown Charities Fall Showcase for 13U-19U teams on weekends in September. Please visit rphils.com/showcase for more information or email [email protected] to sign up.

