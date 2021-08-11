R-Braves Add Catcher, RHP on Wednesday Afternoon

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced two roster moves ahead of tonight's game at Hickory.

Catcher Cesar Rodriguez has been promoted to High-A Rome from the Florida Complex League (FCL) Braves. The 20-year-old Venezuelan hit .259 with one homer and three RBI in ten games with the FCL Braves this summer. Formerly a member of the Philadelphia Phillies organization, Rodriguez played 67 games with the Dominican Summer League Phillies in 2018 before playing 30 games with the GCL Phillies East in 2019.

Right-handed pitcher Tanner Gordon also earned a promotion on Wednesday, joining the R-Braves after spending the last two months with Low-A Augusta. The Illinois product went 4-4 in eleven games with the GreenJackets this season, posting a 3.43 ERA and striking out 65 batters in 57 2/3 innings pitched. Gordon began the season in Rome, garnering a 5.82 ERA in six appearances before being demoted on June 10.

During this week's road trip, Rodriguez will wear jersey no. 54, while Gordon will wear jersey no. 66 for the Rome Braves.

The Rome roster now has 30 active, 3 injured, and 0 inactive players.

