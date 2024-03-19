Quinton McCracken to Manage the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for the 2024 Season

NILES, OH - Former Major Leaguer, Quinton McCracken, will manage the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League during the 2024 season.

McCracken was selected in the 25th round in the 1992 MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies. In the 1997 Major League Baseball expansion draft, McCracken was selected by the expansion Tampa Bay Devil Rays as their 2nd pick. McCracken carved out a 12-year career in MLB, recording a career .274 batting average with 359 runs scored, 244 runs batted in, 675 total hits, including 118 doubles, 32 triples, 21 homeruns, and 89 stolen bases. McCracken played in a total of 999 games between the Colorado Rockies (1995-97), Tampa Bay Devil Rays (1998-2000), Minnesota Twins (2001), Arizona Diamondbacks (2002-2003), Seattle Mariners (2004), Arizona Diamondbacks (2004-2005), and Cincinnati Reds (2006). During his time in MLB, McCracken spent his entire career in the outfield, playing 452 games in center field, 173 in left field, and 123 in right field.

McCracken said, "I'm looking forward to working with and being of service to the next generation of MLB prospects this summer as we assist in their development paths both on and off the field." Since its inception in 2021, the MLB Draft League has produced 133 MLB Draft picks and had more than 70 undrafted free agents sign with a Major League organization.

The 2024 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding member teams in the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2024 season at Eastwood Field on Friday, June 7 against the Frederick Keys. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. For more information, visit mvscrappers.com.

