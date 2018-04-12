Quinn K's 6 in Relief, Clearwater Downed 8-4
April 12, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Blake Quinn struck out six batters in 3.1 scoreless innings of relief on Thursday, but the Jupiter Hammerheads handed the Threshers their sixth consecutive loss, 8-4 at Spectrum Field.
Quinn allowed only one baserunner in the outing, and has not permitted a run in 7.1 innings this year.
The Threshers (1-7) struck first on back-to-back two-out doubles in the first inning off Jupiter starter Robert Dugger (1-1). Adam Haseley lined a two-base hit up the left field line, and Darick Hall shot a double to right-center to score Haseley with the night's first run.
Jupiter responded with a two-out RBI in the next inning, as Luis Pintor's single scored Riley Mahan to tie the game at one.
The Hammerheads (6-2) broke out ahead with five more in the third inning.
After a walk, single, and a second base on balls loaded the bases, Stone Garrett launched an opposite-field grand slam to right to give the Hammerheads a 5-1 lead. Jupiter later added another on a Brian Miller RBI single to end the evening for Medina with Clearwater down 6-1.
The Threshers got one back in the bottom half, when Hall walked with two outs and Edgar Cabral followed with a single to right. Austin Listi came through with a sinking liner that got past the dive of the centerfielder Miller for a double, scoring Hall to make it 6-2.
Clearwater crept closer in the fourth, when Raul Rivas singled and Mickey Moniak hit a ground-rule double. Arquimedes Gamboa brought home Rivas with a groundout to cut the deficit to three.
Quinn was dominant in 3.1 innings of relief, striking out six of the first eight he faced. The right-hander yielded only a single and did not issue a walk.
Hall clobbered a 1-0 pitch from reliever Vincenzo Aiello in the seventh inning for his second home run of the year, a solo shot that sailed over the berm in right-center to bring Clearwater to within two.
Ismael Cabrera tossed two perfect frames before Jupiter tacked on two against him in the ninth, increasing the Hammerheads advantage to 8-4.
The Threshers open a three-game set against the Bradenton Marauders on Friday, when lefty McKenzie Mills (0-1) takes the hill against Luis Escobar (0-0). First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m., and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Rhys Hoskins Bobblehead presented by Holiday Inn Express & Suites Clearwater US 19 North. The game will be broadcast live on threshersbaseball.com starting at 6 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from April 12, 2018
- Quinn K's 6 in Relief, Clearwater Downed 8-4 - Clearwater Threshers
- Wells Sharp As Miracle Take Series - Fort Myers Miracle
- Mets Beat Tarpons 8-4 for Third Straight Win - St. Lucie Mets
- Florida Falls Short of Series Split with Thursday Loss - Florida Fire Frogs
- Palm Beach Wins Series Finale Versus Dunedin - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Florida Fire Frogs Game Notes: April 12, 2018 - Florida Fire Frogs
- Flying Tigers to Participate in Florida State League Scholarship Program - Lakeland Flying Tigers
- Six-Run Second Downs Florida on Wednesday Night - Florida Fire Frogs
- Stone Crabs Swept by Tortugas in Wednesday Doubleheader - Charlotte Stone Crabs
- Tortugas Sweep Doubleheader for Best Start Since 2011 - Daytona Tortugas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.