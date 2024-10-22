Quick Reactions with Elite Saves: USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 33 Nominees
October 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
A collection of of the USL Championship's top goalkeepers this season added to their highlight reels this week, making crucial saves as the race for the playoffs headed toward its final week of the season. We've picked four of the best, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.
Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 22, 2024
- Hartford Begin Final Week of Season in Florida, Eyeing a Playoff Spot - Hartford Athletic
- Stellar Form Continues for Zouhir with Another Team of the Week Selection - Birmingham Legion FC
- Two Hounds Land on League's Best 11 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Emmanuel Samadia Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Hartford Athletic
- Tony Alfaro, Lucas Stauffer Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 33 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Zach Zandi Has Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 33 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Legion FC to Host River Cleanup Project for Cahaba and Black Warrior Rivers - Birmingham Legion FC
- Blake Earns 8th USLC "Team of the Week" Honor - Indy Eleven
- ISDF Confirms Recent IRA, Polk County Fund Contributions - Pro Iowa
- Oakland Roots SC Announces Ticket Pricing for 2025 Season at Oakland Coliseum - Oakland Roots
- Hartford Athletic Promote Michele Roux to Chief Operating Officer - Hartford Athletic
- LouCity Sets Game Time for 2024 Playoff Opener - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.