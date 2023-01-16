Questions Answered

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears were able to complete the weekend sweep of the Watertown Wolves once again on Saturday night. With Binghamton's 5-1 victory, they improve to 6-1-0 against their rivals this season, with one matchup remaining in March.

Texas native, and new-comer, Chad Lopez, got the scoring started just 2:17 into the period. Lopez picks up his 2nd goal in as many games with his new club. Both teams would play an almost even period. Riley McVeigh and Gregg Hussey turning away shots by both sides to keep the game close in the first period. Both teams had power play opportunities, but were unable to convert. Binghamton led 1-0 after 20 minutes. The Black Bears would add on two more goals in the middle frame.

Tempers began to flair in the second period as Curtis Mosely was ejected from the game on hit away from the play. Tyson Kirkby followed up a rebound from Tyler Gjurich to grab the insurance goal. Then, Gjurich would add one of his own. Both goals in the second period were power play tallies for the Black Bears, as they would finish the night 2-5 on the extra man offense. After two periods, the Black Bears led 3-0. The scoring did not stop there. Lopez was once again in the right spot at the right time, cashing in his second of the night, third of the weekend, making it 4-0 Binghamton. Lopez added an assist to his three-point night on the final goal for Binghamton.

Watertown was able to get on the board and break the shut out with a Thomas Maguire goal, but it would be their only score of the night as the Black Bears sweep Watertown again in the weekend set.

Binghamton will head out on the road next weekend to face Elmira and Danbury away from home. Friday night's contest against the Mammoth will start at 7:30p.m. and Saturday's game vs the Hat Tricks will begin at 7:00p.m. The Black Bears will return home on January 27th, to take on the Danbury Hat Tricks at 7:00p.m.

