Quantrill, Pen Pitch Chihuahuas to Game Three Win

September 8, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





The El Paso Chihuahuas shut out the Fresno Grizzlies 2-0 Friday in Game 3 of the best-of-five playoff series to keep their season alive. The Chihuahuas now trail Fresno two games to one.

Allen Craig hit a two-run double over right fielder Kyle Tucker in the first inning to bring in the only two runs of the game. It was the third shutout win in Chihuahuas' postseason history, with September 9, 2016 at Tacoma and September 15, 2017 versus Memphis being the others. Cal Quantrill pitched six shutout innings for the Chihuahuas Friday in the first playoff start of his professional career.

The Chihuahuas' bullpen was able to leave five Fresno runners on base in the final three innings of the game. El Paso has had eight hits or more in all three games of the series. The Chihuahuas are now 4-0 all-time in the third game of the Conference Finals (the first round of the PCL playoffs).

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-grizzlies/2018/09/07/561190#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=561190

Team Records: El Paso (1-2), Fresno (2-1)

Next Game: Pacific Coast League Playoffs, First Round, Game 4 - Saturday, 8:05 pm at Chukchansi Park. El Paso RHP Colin Rea (0-0, -.--) vs. Fresno RHP Cy Sneed (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 2 Fresno 0 - Friday

WP: Quantrill (1-0)

LP: Armenteros (0-1)

S: Reyes (1)

Time: 2:51

Attn: 9,902

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.