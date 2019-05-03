Quality Cate Gets Fourth Consecutive in Win

May 3, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





AUGUSTA, GA - Tim Cate opened up the Suns' series with the Augusta GreenJackets with his fourth consecutive quality start to lead Hagerstown over Augusta 4-2 at SRP Park Friday night.

Cate (W, 2-2) offered six innings, fanning eight batters and allowing just three hits and one earned run in the win over Augusta (14-12). Over his last four games, the lefty has spun 24 innings, allowing four earned runs (1.50 ERA) while wringing up 27 batters.

The Uconn-product is not the only Suns (12-16) player on a hot streak, Gilbert Lara continued his torrid hitting stretch Friday night as well. The shortstop finished 1-for-4, but with his two out single in the third, he stretched his hitting streak to the longest in professional baseball this season. He has now reached in 18-consecutive games, holding a .364 average (28-for-77) since the stretch began April 14.

Heading into today's set of games, he was tied with the West Virginia Power's Jarred Kelenic for longest-active hitting streak in the South Atlantic League. The New York Mets' 2018 first round draft pick finished 0-for-3, with a pair of walks to halt his streak, giving Lara sole posession of the longest streak in the South Atlantic League and all of Minor League Baseball.

After trading a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning and the top of the second inning, Hagerstown broke the tie in the top of the seventh. With Tyler Cropley at second after walking and stealing a bag, Cody Wilson lined a triple to center to score the catcher and put Hagerstown in front 2-1.

Next, Augusta reliever Tyler Schimpf (L, 1-1) issued a wild pitch that allowed Wilson to score and push the Suns to a 3-1 lead. Schimpf proceeded to walk the bases loaded before walking Justin Connell to score Kyle Marinconz and give the Suns their third run of the inning.

Ryan Tapani came in for Cate, working two innings before giving Jhonatan German (S, 3) the ball to slam the door shut with a hitless, three strikeout frame.

Tomorrow, Hagerstown continues their four-game series with Augusta at SRP Park, beginning at 6:05 p.m. RHP Jake Irvin (0-3, 8.24 ERA) gets the nod, while Augusta counters with RHP Jesus Ozoria (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

The Suns return to Municipal Stadium to face the Lakewood BlueClaws in a three-game set May 8-10. Wednesday, May 8 is Bark in the Park night. Bring out your four legged friend to enjoy nine innings of Suns baseball at Municipal Stadium with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Next, it's a regular Thirsty Thursday with beer specials starting at just $2.00. Finally, the homestand will conclude May 10 with 70's Night at Municipal Stadium. For tickets or more information, visit hagerstownsuns.com or call 301-791-6266.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.