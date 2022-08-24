Quakes Work Late to Win on Tuesday

Visalia, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes rallied multiple times on Tuesday, eventually scoring twice in the tenth inning to down the Visalia Rawhide by a final of 8-6 at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Reinaldo De Paula pitched around trouble in the ninth, then held the lead in the tenth, helping Rancho to snap a two-game skid and remain five back of Inland Empire with just 17 to play.

The Quakes scored a run thanks to a balk by Visalia reliever Listher Sosa (3-5), giving them a 7-6 lead. Luis Rodriguez capped the two-run frame with an RBI single, chasing home Kyle Nevin to put them up by two.

That was plenty for De Paula (2-0), who retired all three batters he faced in the tenth.

Rancho got home runs from Juan Alonso, who hit a two-run blast in his first career at-bat for the Quakes, and Dalton Rushing, who smashed a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning, his sixth in just 14 games.

Rancho (24-25, 60-55) will send Peter Heubeck (0-1) to the mound on Wednesday at 6:30pm, as he'll face Ryan Day (0-0) in game two of the series from Visalia.

The Quakes will be on the road for two full weeks, before returning for the final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 6, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

