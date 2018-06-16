Quakes Win in Extras, Could Clinch Saturday

San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes played extra innings for the first time all season on Friday night, as Rylan Bannon's three-run triple broke up a scoreless tie in the tenth and secured a 3-0 victory over the 66ers.

The win puts the Quakes back in sole possession of first place in the South Division, following a Lake Elsinore loss to Lancaster on Friday night.

Rancho was the only team in the California League to have completed all games in nine innings, until extras came calling in game number 68 of the year.

Omar Estevez began the tenth on second base as part of the new MiLB extra innings rules. Cody Thomas and Saige Jenco drew walks against reliever Mike Kaelin and Bannon stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. Swinging at the first pitch of the at-bat, Bannon punched a bases-clearing triple to right field to give Rancho the outright 3-0 lead.

Zach Pop worked the bottom of the tenth with a man on second to begin the inning and went on to retire three in a row in his fourth save of the season.

Offense was scarce throughout the game due to a pair of dominant pitching performances from both starters. Rancho's Dustin May tied a season long outing with six shutout innings while walking two and striking out four in a no-decision.

On the bump for Inland Empire, Nate Bertness responded with six shutout innings of his own while striking out six. The only hit against Bertness for the Quakes was a bunt single dropped down by Jeren Kendall in the fourth inning.

Michael Boyle (1-0) recorded the win after tossing a scoreless 1.2 innings that included the bottom of the ninth.

Kaelin (0-1) was saddled with the loss after surrendering the three runs in the final inning.

The Quakes have the opportunity to clinch a first-half championship with a win on Saturday night, while also dependent on a Lake Elsinore loss. Parker Curry (4-1) is scheduled to make his second start of the season for Rancho and be opposed by Simon Mathews (0-0) of Inland Empire. First pitch from San Manuel was originally scheduled for 6:05 PM but has now been pushed to 6:15 PM on Saturday.

The Quakes conclude their first-half schedule on the road and return to LoanMart Field on Thursday, June 21st for Thirsty Thursday presented by Tropical Smoothie Café. Tickets are available online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000.

