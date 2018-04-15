Quakes Walk off on Sixers for Second Straight Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - LoanMart Field was sold out for a second straight night and for the second straight game, the Quakes came from behind to win. On Saturday night, a run in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Rancho their first walk-off win of the year, as they rallied for a 7-6 win over the Inland Empire 66ers.

Both teams scored single runs in the eighth and then again in the ninth, as it was a back-and-forth game all night long.

Inland Empire took an early 3-0 lead, chasing Quakes' starter Imani Abdullah after he was able to record just four outs.

The Quakes would rally to eventually tie the game at 3-3. Cristian Santana, who had a big night with three hits and two RBIs, opened the second with a single and eventually scored on a Cody Thomas single, putting the Quakes on the board at 3-1.

Rancho got back-to-back run-scoring hits in the third, as Rylan Bannon and Logan Landon each collected a hit, tying the game at 3-3.

Inland Empire got a run to take the lead again in the fourth off Isaac Anderson, as Jack Kruger picked up a two-out RBI hit, making it 4-3.

The Quakes took their first lead of the night in the bottom of the inning though, as 66ers' starter Joe Gatto issued a bases-loaded walk to Connor Wong, then allowed a sac fly to Santana, giving the Quakes a 5-4 advantage.

That lead held until the eighth, when Parker Curry gave up consecutive hits to open the inning. Sven Schueller came on and allowed one of the inherited runners to score, as Luis Rengifo's RBI single tied the contest at 5-5. Schueller closed out the eighth and kept the game even, setting the stage for some late drama.

Santana came through in the last of the eighth, picking up a two-out RBI single to chase home Wong and give the Quakes the lead again, at 6-5.

Schueller (1-0) couldn't hold the lead in the ninth though, as he surrendered a solo homer to Jared Walsh, his first of the year, knotting the game at 6-6.

Logan Landon opened the ninth with a double to left field against Inland Empire reliever Tyler Stevens (1-1). Cody Thomas followed with a fly ball to right field, moving Landon to third base. With Hamlet Marte due up and only one out, Inland Empire moved left fielder D.J. Jenkins to the infield, putting three men on the left side of the infield and a total of five around the diamond. Marte dribbled a slow grounder to third baseman Richie Fecteau, whose throw to the plate skipped in the dirt and all the way to the backstop, allowing Landon to score the game-winner.

The Quakes (4-6) look for three of four on Sunday, as they send Dean Kremer (0-1) to the hill, opposite Erik Manoah (0-1) at 2:05pm.

